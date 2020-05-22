|
Mrs Lucie Brown Wingerworth Mrs Lucie Brown who lived in Wingerworth has passed away on 10th April at the age of 90. Born in Czechoslovakia she came to England aged 9 as a war refugee at the start of World War 2. Travelling initially to England with her 10-year-old sister, she was thankfully reunited with the rest of her family soon afterwards in England. She lived in London, working as a shorthand typist and married her husband Leslie in 1954. They moved to Derbyshire in 1989 on their retirement where their daughter Susan lived.
Lucie loved Derbyshire and was involved in the Wingerworth Bowling Club and a member of the Wingerworth WI for many years.
Lucie loved music and dancing and the Derbyshire countryside. Lucie continued to live independently in her home after her husband passed away in 2007. She is survived by her 2 children Susan and Jeffrey.
The funeral has been held at Chesterfield Crematorium on 30th April with close family in attendance.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 22, 2020