Mrs Lucy Bolstridge Stonebroom Mrs Lucy Doreen Bolstridge, of Stonebroom, Alfreton, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 93.
Born at North Wingfield and a resident of Stonebroom for 70 years, Lucy was a machinist for many years, until her marriage.
Her interests included bingo, tv, reading, crossword puzzles, watching sport, knitting and visiting the caravan in Skegness.
Lucy was predeceased by her husband Bernard and leaves daughter Glenis Kerry, stepdaughter Cathleen Pursglove, five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at St Lawrence Church, North Wingfield, on February 20, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 13, 2020
