Mrs Lydia Douthwaite Ashgate & Catherine Court Mrs Lydia (Lil) Douthwaite passed away very peacefully on 21st May at Ashgate Hospice after a short illness. She was 87.
Born at Borrowdale Head, Cumbria she was the second eldest of a family of 6.
She had many roles in her working life including being a school dinner lady, telephonist and finally, a clerical worker for Scottish & Newcastle Breweries.
When her husband, Jim, (deceased) retired in 1990, they moved from Kendal to Chesterfield where they made many friends. They enjoyed going dancing to the AGD and gardening together. Lydia was interested in knitting, sewing and baking and was a regular attender at Holy Trinity Church. As other family members of her generation passed away, she took on the role of keeping in touch with nephews and nieces, which has been much appreciated. She leaves behind her daughter, Margaret,
son-in-law, Michael, grandchildren Ben and Tammy, Claire and Kris and great grandchildren Charlie, Mya,
Sam and Oscar.
The funeral will take
place on Monday 8th June, 11.30am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Hattersleys, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield S402BA, Tel 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020