Mrs Lynda Baker Newbold Mrs Lynda Baker of Peveril Road, Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Lynda has been a lifelong local resident.
Lynda worked at Chesterfield Glasswork (BTH) until closure and D.C.C Home Help until her retirement in 1991.
Lynda enjoyed knitting and sewing and attended woodwork classes at night school.
Lynda was predeceased by her husband Geoffrey Colin Baker and leaves behind her son Martyn Baker and three grandchildren Robert, Richard and Christopher.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday 23rd July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Service, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield, 01246 220201
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020