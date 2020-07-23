Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
Chesterfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Baker

Notice Condolences

Lynda Baker Notice
Mrs Lynda Baker Newbold Mrs Lynda Baker of Peveril Road, Newbold has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 86 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Lynda has been a lifelong local resident.
Lynda worked at Chesterfield Glasswork (BTH) until closure and D.C.C Home Help until her retirement in 1991.
Lynda enjoyed knitting and sewing and attended woodwork classes at night school.
Lynda was predeceased by her husband Geoffrey Colin Baker and leaves behind her son Martyn Baker and three grandchildren Robert, Richard and Christopher.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday 23rd July 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Service, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield, 01246 220201
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -