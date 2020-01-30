|
Bright Lynn Passed away suddenly on
5th January 2020.
Devoted wife of the late Dave, and loving sister of
Philip & John Shrewsbury,
she will be greatly missed and
always remembered by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service takes place on Friday 7th February 2020
at Bramcote Crematorium at 3.00pm. Flowers welcome, or alternatively donations to The British Heart Foundation would be appreciated.
Funeral directors:
Co-operative Funeralcare,
5 Nottingham Road, Ripley, DE5 3DJ.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020