KERR Lynn Jane Sadly passed away at the Royal Derby Hospital on Friday 18th September 2020 aged 70 years.
A dearly beloved wife to Ian, a wonderful mum to James and Julia,
a cherished grandmother to Matthew, Hamish, Elspeth, Evelyn and William,
a dear sister to Eileen and a friend to many.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 8th October at 1.20pm in the Main Chapel, Markeaton Crematorium. Invited friends and close family only please due to current restrictions. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to J H Grice Funeral Services, Hatton, Tel 01283 812192.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 1, 2020