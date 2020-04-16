Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Hill

Notice Condolences

Mabel Hill Notice
Mrs Mabel Hill Matlock Lifelong Matlock resident Mrs Mabel Elizabeth Hill, of Valley Lodge Care Home, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90.
Mabel was a farmer's wife who liked baking, listening to music and caring for her family.
Mabel was predeceased by her husband Robert Hill. She is survived by her sons Robert and Stephen, daughter Christine, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on Friday April 17, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors; Co-op Funeralcare, 15 Firs Parade, Matlock, Derbyshire
( 01629 580076).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -