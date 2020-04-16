|
Mrs Mabel Hill Matlock Lifelong Matlock resident Mrs Mabel Elizabeth Hill, of Valley Lodge Care Home, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90.
Mabel was a farmer's wife who liked baking, listening to music and caring for her family.
Mabel was predeceased by her husband Robert Hill. She is survived by her sons Robert and Stephen, daughter Christine, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on Friday April 17, 2020 at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral Directors; Co-op Funeralcare, 15 Firs Parade, Matlock, Derbyshire
( 01629 580076).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 16, 2020