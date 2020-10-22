|
Mrs Mabel Ingham Dronfield Mrs Mabel Lily Ingham,of Dronfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92.
A lifelong resident of Dronfield, Mabel worked at Marples and as a Home Help, retiring in 1992.
Her interests included playing dominoes, cards, Sudoku and especially bingo. She also enjoyed sequence dancing, making clothes, knitting and enjoyed many holidays in the UK and abroad with her husband.
Mabel was predeceased by her husband Harry. She leaves daughter Linda, son-in-law Ronald, grandson Richard and his wife Vanessa, great-grandson Reuben.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday October 28, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium at 14.10hrs.
Funeral directors: Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield (01246 413205).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 22, 2020