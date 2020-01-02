|
Mabel Rowley Chesterfield Mrs Mabel Rowley, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Springbank Care Home, aged 92.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Mabel was a shop assistant until her retirement.
Her interests included ten pin bowling and socialising, she loved watching sports and playing bingo.
Mabel was predeceased by her husband George and leaves son Peter, grandchildren Charlotte and Ben.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday January 14, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.30am
Funeral directors: Chas Widdowson Funeral Service, 33 Hazelhurst Lane, Stonegravels, Chesterfield (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020