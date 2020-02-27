Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Madge Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madge Williamson

Notice Condolences

Madge Williamson Notice
Miss Madge Williamson Chesterfield Miss Marjorie Williamson, known as Madge, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 94.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Madge worked as a factory operative at Robinsons and BTH.
Her interests included knitting, dancing, walking in the Peak, Chesterfield Ladies Club and music.
Madge leaves nieces and a nephew.
The funeral service takes place at St Mary & All Saints Church, 2pm, on March 2, 2020, then Chesterfield Crematorium, at 15.10.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars,Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -