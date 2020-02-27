|
Miss Madge Williamson Chesterfield Miss Marjorie Williamson, known as Madge, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 94.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Madge worked as a factory operative at Robinsons and BTH.
Her interests included knitting, dancing, walking in the Peak, Chesterfield Ladies Club and music.
Madge leaves nieces and a nephew.
The funeral service takes place at St Mary & All Saints Church, 2pm, on March 2, 2020, then Chesterfield Crematorium, at 15.10.
Funeral directors: Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars,Chesterfield (01246 220201).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020