Mrs Maggie Frost Chesterfield Mrs Maggie Frost (Margaret Murphy) of Chesterfield passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 62 years.
Maggie was born in Stockport, and worked in Childcare for 20 years.
She liked watching Law and Order, anything to do with Texas and enjoyed gardening.
Maggie leaves sons Patrick Marrison and Rory Marrison.
The funeral service takes place on May 28, 2020 at 10.00am at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors : Spire Funeral Service, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield. (012465 221555)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 21, 2020