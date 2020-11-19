|
|
|
Mrs Maisie Buck Staveley Mrs Maisie Buck, of Staveley, has passed away at Northern General Hospital, following a fall at home, aged 86.
Born in Barnsley and a resident of Staveley for 71 years, Maisie worked at Ringwood Hall as a kennelmaid, then continued as a breeder, exhibitor and judge of pedigree dogs, mainly Shetland Sheepdogs.
Her interests included attending dog shows and agricultural shows, horses and all animals and wildlife.
Maisie was predeceased by her husband Douglas. She leaves son Robert, daughter-in-law Dawn, stepgrandchildren Jake, Niall, sister Nancy.
The funeral service takes place on Monday November 23, 2020,Staveley Church, at 12.30pm, followed by burial at Staveley Cemetery, at 1.15pm.
Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020