Mrs Marjorie Bunting Barlborough Mrs Marjorie (Madge) Bunting, of Barlborough, has passed away, aged 82.
A lifelong resident of Barlborough, Madge was a housewife.
Her interests included holidays, spending time with family and friends, meals out, baking, gardening. She was a founder member of Barlborough and Clowne W.I. and was involved with Barlborough Village activities all of her life.
Madge was predeceased by her husband Peter. She leaves daughter Alison, son-in-law John, son David, daughter-in-law Theresa, granddaughter Lauren.
The funeral service takes place on Friday November 20, 2020, Barlborough Church, at 12.30pm, followed by burial at Clowne Cemetery.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 12, 2020