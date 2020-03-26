Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Malc Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malc Dawson

Notice Condolences

Malc Dawson Notice
Mr Malc Dawson Staveley Mr Malc (Peda) Dawson, aged 75, of Staveley, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75.
Born in Poolsbrook and a lifelong local resident, Malc worked at Markham Colliery until his retirement.
He liked socialising and spending time with his family.
Malc was predeceased by his wife Janet, he leaves two daughters and one granddaughter.
The funeral service takes place on Monday April 6, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.30pm.
Funeral directors: Wetton Funeral Servie, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield (01246 232966).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -