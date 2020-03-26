|
Mr Malc Dawson Staveley Mr Malc (Peda) Dawson, aged 75, of Staveley, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 75.
Born in Poolsbrook and a lifelong local resident, Malc worked at Markham Colliery until his retirement.
He liked socialising and spending time with his family.
Malc was predeceased by his wife Janet, he leaves two daughters and one granddaughter.
The funeral service takes place on Monday April 6, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 1.30pm.
Funeral directors: Wetton Funeral Servie, 15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield (01246 232966).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020