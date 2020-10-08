|
|
|
Mr Malcolm Derrick Bingham Chesterfield Mr Malcolm Derrick Bingham of Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 76 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Malcolm has been a lifelong local resident.
Malcolm worked for Dema Glass for 30 years until his retirement.
He enjoyed snooker, pool, darts, cards, socialising and his computer.
Malcolm leaves behind his daughters Sherry and Nichola, son-in-law Robert and one grandaughter Donna-Louise.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 8th October at 12.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Directors, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield, S40 1AZ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 8, 2020