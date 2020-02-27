Home

Mr Malcolm Coleman Bolsover Mr Malcolm Coleman, of Bolsover, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 74.
A lifelong resident of Bolsover, Malcolm worked at NCB Area Workshops, Duckmanton.
His interests included spending time with his family, crown green bowling, dog showing and taking his dogs out
Malcolm leaves his wife Sally, daughter and son-in-law Pippa and Neil Stothard, grandchildren Jessica and Alfie, sister Amy.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday March 3, 2020, Bolsover Parish Church, at 11.00am.
Could everyone please wear bright colours.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020
