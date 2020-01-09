|
|
|
Malcolm Hardy Brimington Mr Malcolm Hardy, of Brimington, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80.
Born at Barrow Hill and a resident of Brimington for 55 years, Malcolm started his working life on the railway, then worked for Stanton Staveley and his last job was at Phoenix Brickworks, retiring at the age of 65.
He liked watching all sports on the television as he was unable to go out due to his illness.
Malcolm leaves his wife of 60 years Jean and daughter Beverley.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday January 15, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington, at 10.30am.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820) [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020