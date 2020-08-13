Home

Malcolm Phillips Notice
Mr Malcolm Phillips Boythorpe Mr Malcolm Phillips of Boythorpe Avenue has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 59.
Born in Chesterfield, Malcolm has been a lifelong local resident.
Malcolm worked as a Transport Clerk at Great Bear.
Malcolm enjoyed spending time in the caravan with Karen and the grandchildren and loved vintage motorbikes.
Malcolm leaves behind his wife Karen Philips, children Charlotte and Emma and two grandchildren Isaac and Lily.
Funeral Service to be held on 21st August at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 01246 277095, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, S41 0AQ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 13, 2020
