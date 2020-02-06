Home

Malcolm Richmond Notice
Mr Malcolm Richmond Grassmoor Lifelong Grassmoor resident
Mr Malcolm George Richmond has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76 years.
He was a retired mechanical engineer.
Malcolm loved his Ford cars, was a keen fisherman and enjoyed Skegness and Newark.
Malcolm leaves his sister Margaret , brother-in-law Ray, nephew Scott and family.
The funeral takes place at St Paul's Church, Hasland, on February 13 , 2020 at 11.00, followed by burial.
Funeral Directors : Harold Lilleker & Sons Ltd, 369 Hasland Road, Hasland, Chesterfield. (01246 277095)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
