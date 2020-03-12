Home

Mr Malcolm Stirling Tupton Mr Malcolm Ernest Stirling, of Tupton, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 67.
Born in Bolsover and a lilfelong local resident, Malcolm was a self employed property maintenance engineer.
His interests included mountain rescue, search dogs, mountaineering, he was a member of SARDA and Buxton Mountain Rescue Team, enjoyed socialising with friends and cooking.
Malcolm leaves his wife Jane, sons Nathan and Ashley.
The funeral service takes place on March 24, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 13.30pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020
