|
|
|
Mr Malcolm Watkinson Chesterfield Mr Malcolm "CRAZYHORSE" Watkinson, of Chesterfield, sadly passed away at home on 17th April 2020, aged 70
Malc was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield, he was a very popular and respected member of the community.
He leaves behind his partner Caroline, son Lee, daughter Bridget, son Harley, grandchildren, Ruby, Melody and Phoenix, brother Steve, sisters Susan and Celia and many, many more family and friends.
He will be so sadly missed by all who had the honour to know him.
Funeral service to take place at Brimington Crematorium on May 11, 2020 at 11.30am, followed by burial at Staveley Cemetery at 12.15pm.
A celebration of Malc's life to take place at a later date.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020