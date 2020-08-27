|
Mrs Marcia Spray Newbold Mrs Marcia Spray of Newbold, formerly Bolsover has passed away at Barnfield Care Home, aged 74 years.
Born in Carr Vale, Marcia has been a lifelong local resident.
Marcia was a shop manageress at Greggs The Bakers.
Marcia enjoyed knitting, gardening, going on abroad holidays in the sun and was very much a family lady.
Marcia leaves behind her husband Brian, daughter Michelle and son Kerry, four grandchildren Tom, Jake, Millie, Sophie and many cousins.
Funeral service to take place at Thursday 3rd September 2020 at 3.50pm at Brimington Crematorium.
Donations to Dementia Fund at Kings Mill Hospital.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Tel. 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on Aug. 27, 2020