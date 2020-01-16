|
|
|
Margaret Bagshaw Brimington Mrs Margaret Bagshaw, of Brimington, has passed away at Ashgate House, Ashgate, aged 76.
Born in Staveley and a lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Margaret worked at Brimington Hospital, as a cook and a residential social worker, retiring in 2000.
Her interests included darts, walking, shopping, holidays in motorhome and abroad, spending time with her grandchildren, sewing, knitting and crosswords.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Ted, she leaves son Dean, daughters Julie and Jayne, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on January 22, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 13.50hrs.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral SErvices, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020