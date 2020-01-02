|
Margaret Barker Clay Cross Mrs Margaret Barker, of Clay Cross, has passed away at Morton Grange Nursing Home, Morton, Derbys, aged 99.
A lifelong resident of Clay Cross, Margaret retired in approximately 1960.
Her interests included jigsaws, cross stitch, bingo and knitting.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Sydney Barker in 1981, she leaves sons Trevor, Terence and Kevin, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service takes place on January 10, 2020, Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium, Swanwick, at 3pm.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 2, 2020