Mrs Margaret Joyce Valerie Blurton Mrs Margaret Joyce Valerie Blurton of Hasland has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89 years.
Born in Birmingham, Margaret has lived locally for 18 years.
Margaret was a devoted housewife and worked as a volunteer for Citizens Advice.
She was an active Church Member of St. Paul's and U3A Geology and book group, she regularly attended Chesterfield Theatre and Hasland Theatre and was a volunteer Walk Leader - walking for health.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Gordon. She leaves behind her sons Anthony and Nicholas and six grandchildren.
Funeral Service to take place on Friday 18th September at
St. Paul's Church (Parish of Hasland and Grassmoor).
Funeral Directors: Harold Lilleker & Sons, 369 Hasland Road, Chesterfield, S41 0AQ
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020