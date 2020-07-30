|
Mrs Margaret Booker Chesterfield Mrs Margaret Booker of Chesterfield has passed away at Springbank Care Home, Ashgate Road, aged 85 years.
Born in Hucknall, Nottingham, Margaret has been a local resident for 65 years.
She was a Secretary in her early working life, then she had a milk round and finally she finished her working life as the Manageress of the canteen at Staveley Works, until it closed. She worked there for around 25 years.
Margaret enjoyed knitting, quizzes, watching tv, reading and gardening.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Keith Booker. She leaves behind her children Dawn Turner and Ian Booker, grandchildren Kayleigh and Alexander and great-grandchildren Fred, Bonnie, Xander and Austin.
Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 6th August 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm. Margaret's ashes will be buried at Staveley Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 30, 2020