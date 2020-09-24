|
Mrs Margaret Cannon Hasland Mrs Margaret Cannon of Hasland has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 83 years.
Born in Bolsover, Margaret has been a lifelong local resident.
Margaret started work as a Swallows Girl, then HL Brown Jewellers and finally
George Kennings.
She enjoyed spending time with her large family, baking, gardening, upholstery, collecting antiques and family holidays.
Margaret leaves behind her husband Michael of 61 years, children Tim and Joanne,
son-in-law Simon, Tim's partner Judith, sister Carole, brother Andrew, eight grandchildren Oliver, Joseph, Barnaby, Toby, Jack, Rosie, Charlotte and Nicole, three great-grandchildren Iris, Freddie and Nancy, two nieces Sarah and Emily and also leaves two cousins Ellen and Jeff.
Funeral Service to be held on 25th September at Chesterfield Crematorium at 2.50pm. Donations to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins and Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, S44 6HF,
tel. 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020