Margaret Cantrill

Notice Condolences

Margaret Cantrill Notice
Cantrill Margaret
(Brampton) Lifelong Chesterfield resident Margaret Cantrill has passed away suddenly at home. She worked at Robinsons, then at Kennings in IT and Rental before moving to GK Group as cashier. Margaret was a devoted daughter who left work to care for her mother, Elsie. She enjoyed her home and garden and spending time with friends. She will be much missed by those who knew her.
For funeral enquiries please contact Funeral Directors Chas Widdowsons (01246 273935)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
