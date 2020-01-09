|
Mrs Margaret Gosling Walton Mrs Margaret Rose Gosling, previously of Walton, passed away at Brimington Care Centre, Chesterfield, on December 24, 2019, aged 88.
Born in Barnsley she lived locally for the past 53 years. Margaret worked At Marks and Spencer, before retirement, and was a member of Loundsley Green Methodist Church, the Women's Institute, and enjoyed travelling and spending time with her family.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Harold, five years ago, and leaves daughter Lyn, granddaughter Sarah, Sarah's husband Stuart,
great granddaughter Isabella Rose; and her son Steven, daughter-in-law Susan, grandsons Jason, Ashley, Adrian, Adrian's partner Jo and great-granddaughter Layla and great-grandson Luca.
The funeral service is due to take place on Monday January 13, 2020, at 2.30 at Brimington Common Methodist Church, followed by cremation at Chesterfield. Reception at Riverside Club. No flowers but donations may be made in aid of Brimington Care centre Resident's Fund.
Funeral Directors: B.Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 9, 2020