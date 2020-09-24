Home

Mrs Margaret Patricia Hardwick Ashover Mrs Margaret Patricia Hardwick of Ashover has passed away at Morton Grange, aged 89 years.
Born in Sheffield, Margaret has been a local resident
for 70 years.
Margaret worked as a Secretary and was a devoted housewife until her retirement in the early 1990's.
She was an active member and organiser of folk and square dancing clubs until recently. She loved to travel including holidays to the USA, Canada and cruises.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Gerald Hardwick. She leaves behind sons Kenneth and Graham, daughter Elaine and five grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held at Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick, Alfreton on
1st October 2020 at 1pm.
Funeral Directors: J E Nicholson Funeral Directors, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6TY,
tel. 01246 207037
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020
