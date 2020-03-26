Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Newbold
276 Newbold Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S41 7AJ
01246 211 041
Margaret Hardy

Margaret Hardy Notice
Mrs Margaret Hardy Tapton Mrs Margaret Hardy, of Tapton, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 81.
Born at Barrow Hill and a lifelong local resident, Margaret was a housewife.
Her interests included holidays, bingo, baking and spending time with her family.
Margaret leaves her husband Alan, son David, daughter Jane, grandchildren David and Alice, great-grandson George.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday March 31, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium chapel, at 10.10am, followed by burial at Brimington Cemetery, 11.00am.
No flowers, donations to Alzheimer's and Diabetes UK.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020
