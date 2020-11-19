|
Mrs Margaret Howe Shirland Mrs Margaret Howe, of Shirland, Alfreton, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on November 9, 2020, aged 83.
A resident of Shirland all her life until her last few years in Claydon Lodge Care Home, North Wingfield. Margaret was a school teacher for 35 years, retiring in July 1992.
She was an active member of the Women's Institute, including spells as Chairwoman and Secretary. A lifelong Methodist Chapel worshipper, she liked walking and was a member of the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust since its inauguration in 1962.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband John in September 2003. She leaves daughters Isobel and Kathryn, granddaughters Jenny and Becky.
The funeral service takes place on November 20, 2020, St Leonard's Church, Shirland, at 10am, followed by burial at Golden Valley Woodland Burial Ground.
Donations in memory of Margaret to Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.
Funeral directors: S. Hallam & Son, 122 High Street, Stonebroom, Alfreton, Derbyshire (01773 872207).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020