Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jackson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Jackson Notice
Mrs Margaret Patricia Jackson Clowne Mrs Margaret Patricia Jackson aged 82 of Haddon House, Clowne, has passed away.
Born at Spar Cottages, Bowling Green Road, Hinkley, Margaret has been a local resident for 50 years who retired in 1984.
Margaret enjoyed reading, puzzles and gardening.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Walter Edward Jackson, she leaves three daughters Moya, Linda and Tina, three sons Timothy, Robin and Andrew, sixteen grandchildren and thirty six great grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Chesterfield and District Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookefield House, Station Road, Clowne, Chesterfiled. 01246 570862
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -