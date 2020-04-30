|
Mrs Margaret Patricia Jackson Clowne Mrs Margaret Patricia Jackson aged 82 of Haddon House, Clowne, has passed away.
Born at Spar Cottages, Bowling Green Road, Hinkley, Margaret has been a local resident for 50 years who retired in 1984.
Margaret enjoyed reading, puzzles and gardening.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Walter Edward Jackson, she leaves three daughters Moya, Linda and Tina, three sons Timothy, Robin and Andrew, sixteen grandchildren and thirty six great grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Chesterfield and District Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Porters Funeral Service, Brookefield House, Station Road, Clowne, Chesterfiled. 01246 570862
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 30, 2020