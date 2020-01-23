Home

Mrs Margaret Keeling Brimington Mrs Margaret Olive Keeling, of Brimington Care Centre, Manor Road, Brimington, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 89.
Born in Stapleford and a resident of the Chesterfield area for over 80 years, Margaret worked as a typist for Derbyshire Constabulary, until her retirement in 1991.
She enjoyed a variety of hobbies including travelling and dancing. She was an accomplished Latin American dancer along with her husband.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Gerald.
The funeral service takes place on Monday February 3, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 12.50pm.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
