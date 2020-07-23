|
Mrs Margaret Mavis Knowles Ashgate Mrs Margaret Mavis Knowles of Ashgate, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 89.
Born in Brampton, Margaret has been a lifelong local resident.
Margaret worked at
Marks & Spencers until her retirement in 1989.
Margaret enjoyed listening to music, going to the theatre, socialising with friends and family and watching TV. She enjoyed travel, foreign holidays and was an animal lover in particular dogs, ducks, birds and donkeys.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband George Henry Knowles. She leaves behind her children Christopher, Jane and Paul.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 28th July 2020 at 1.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Care, 276 Newbold Road, Chesterfield, S41 7AJ, Tel. 01246 211041
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 23, 2020