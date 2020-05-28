|
Mrs Margaret Leake Eckington Mrs Margaret Leake of Church Street, Eckington passed away at The Grange Care Home aged 97 years and 11 months.
Born in Eckington, Margaret was a life long local resident.
Margaret worked as an area reporter for the Derbyshire Times for over 20 years, she was reporting from the Eckington office until her retirement in 1985.
In her younger years Margaret enjoyed dress making and loved ballroom dancing, she was also fond of watching the soaps on the TV.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Leslie Leake and is survived by her son Stephen John Leake, two grandsons and one great-grandaugher.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday the 4th June 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 10.30am
Funeral Directors: Allcock Funeral Directors, Eckington.
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 28, 2020