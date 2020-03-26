|
Mrs Margaret Maycock Boythorpe Mrs Margaret Maycock, of Boythorpe, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 82.
Born in Bolsover, Margaret was a housewife and mother.
Her interests included knitting, crosswords, family holidays and was former secretary of Brampton Homing Society.
Margaret leaves her husband Thomas (Tom), son Paul and his wife Diane, daughter Julie and her husband Dale, four grandchildren and their partners, and two great-granddaughters.
The funeral service takes place on April 2, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 9.30am.
Funeral directors: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020