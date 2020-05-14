Home

J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
01246 207037
Margaret Newbold

Notice Condolences

Margaret Newbold Notice
Mrs Margaret Newbold Danesmoor Mrs Margaret Newbold, nee Sedgwick, of Danesmoor, has passed away at Ashgate Hospice, aged 65.
Born at Overton, Margaret grew up at Kelstedge, lived in Danesmoor for 16 years, before that Poolsbrook.
Margaret was a housewife who liked cooking, computers, working on the allotments, caravan holidays, going abroad and spending time with her family.
Margaret is survived by her husband Michael Newbold, daughter Tina, sons Paul and Craig, step daughter Donna, son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Sarah, nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her mother, two brothers and one sister.
The Funeral service takes place on Monday May 18, 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.00am followed by burial at Ashover.
Funeral Directors: J E Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield
(01246 207037)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020
