Mrs Margaret Palfreyman Eckington Mrs Margaret Rose Palfreyman passed away peacefully at her home on 1 March 2020, aged 73. Margaret was the beloved wife of Barrie, mother of John and Nick and mother-in-law to Joanette and Davide.
Born in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, Margaret grew up in Blyth, Northumberland, alongside her brothers Peter and David. After sixth form she went to teachers' training college in Sheffield, and then studied for a one year B.Ed at Sheffield University. It was in Sheffield where she met Barrie, and they married in July 1973 at High Street Methodist Church in Eckington.
Margaret was a primary school teacher at Beck Road and taught for many years at Abbey Lane School, Sheffield (1974-2003). She was a tireless member of the Derbyshire Deaf Children's Society until 2008, and until recently was president of Whittington WI.
She relished catching up with her family and friends, and inherited her mother Peggy's love of cryptic crosswords. She enjoyed travelling (which she often combined with her love of watching tennis), baking, and crafts. Recently, she was an enthusiastic member of the British Sign Language group at the U3A in Matlock.
Margaret will be remembered for her great kindness, and for the way she took a keen and supportive interest in the lives of her family and friends. She will be sorely missed.
The funeral will take place at Eckington Parish Church at 1pm on Tuesday 24 March 2020. Family flowers only, donations to Ashgate Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital would be very much appreciated.
Funeral Directors: Crowder and Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. (01246 452344).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 19, 2020