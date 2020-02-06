|
Margaret Richards Palterton Margaret Richards, of Palterton, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 76.
Born at Doe Lea and lifelong local resident, Margaret was a former school kitchen assistant, then later a stewardess at Palterton Welfare.
Her interests included going to bingo, knitting and spending time with her family.
Margaret leaves her daughters Carole and Julie, sons-in-law Steve and Graeme, grandsons Tom and Jack, step great-granddaughter Leah.
The funeral service takes place on February 11, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020