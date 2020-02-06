Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Richards

Notice Condolences

Margaret Richards Notice
Margaret Richards Palterton Margaret Richards, of Palterton, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 76.
Born at Doe Lea and lifelong local resident, Margaret was a former school kitchen assistant, then later a stewardess at Palterton Welfare.
Her interests included going to bingo, knitting and spending time with her family.
Margaret leaves her daughters Carole and Julie, sons-in-law Steve and Graeme, grandsons Tom and Jack, step great-granddaughter Leah.
The funeral service takes place on February 11, 2020, Brimington Crematorium, at 10.50am.
Funeral directors: Stubbins & Hope, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -