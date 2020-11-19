|
ROUGHTON Margaret Joan
(nee Bond) Passed away peacefully at The Meadows Care Home,
Alfreton on 21 st October, 2020,
aged 88 years. Beloved Mother of Peter, John, Richard and Robert and
Special Sister of Janice. A doting Grandmother to Stephen, Peter, Graham, Katie, Ben and Daniel and
her Great Grandchildren Noah, Holly and Ivy. Widow of Desmond (Dick) Roughton, who lived together at Connaught Court, Alfreton and held a number of positions in the town as Cook, at Hills Restaurant, Cheshire Home, Cressy Fields and Thornton's.
A service of remembrance took place at Amber Valley Crematorium on
12th November, 2020.
A collection was made in aide of Margaret's favourite charity, the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and
Rutland Air Ambulance.
Special thanks to Trafford Lowe Funeral Directors and Sally Ward Celebrant.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020