Mrs Margaret Simms Danesmoor Mrs Margaret Simms (Wass, née Flint) of Danesmoor has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79 years.
Born in Chesterfield,
Margaret has been a local resident for 56 years.
Margaret worked at the
Post Office since leaving school at 16 years old and retired
at 60 years.
She enjoyed wood working, crosswords and puzzles, knitting, crocheting, computers and loved having family games nights.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Richard and husband George. She leaves behind her children Steven, Susan and Andrew,
nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 18th August at Chesterfield Crematorium at 12.10pm.
Funeral Directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF. Tel 01246 851194.
