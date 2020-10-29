|
Mrs Margaret Stock Cutthorpe Mrs Margaret Stock, of Cutthorpe, Chesterfield, has passed away at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 82.
Born in Chesterfield, Margaret was a lifelong local resident.
Margaret worked at Gilbert Heathcote School until retirement as a Teaching Assistant. She enjoyed being with her family, going on holidays, gardening, walking, volunteering at The Parish Centre and was a regular member of Christ Church at Stonegravels.
Margaret leaves behind her beloved husband Derek, sons Simon and James, grandchildren Ryan, Sam and Hannah.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday October 29, 2020, Christ Church, Stonegravels, at 11:30am followed by cremation at Brimington Crematorium. Family flowers only and donations to the DLR Air Ambulance.
Funeral directors: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020