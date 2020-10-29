Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Stock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Stock

Notice Condolences

Margaret Stock Notice
Mrs Margaret Stock Cutthorpe Mrs Margaret Stock, of Cutthorpe, Chesterfield, has passed away at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital aged 82.
Born in Chesterfield, Margaret was a lifelong local resident.
Margaret worked at Gilbert Heathcote School until retirement as a Teaching Assistant. She enjoyed being with her family, going on holidays, gardening, walking, volunteering at The Parish Centre and was a regular member of Christ Church at Stonegravels.
Margaret leaves behind her beloved husband Derek, sons Simon and James, grandchildren Ryan, Sam and Hannah.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday October 29, 2020, Christ Church, Stonegravels, at 11:30am followed by cremation at Brimington Crematorium. Family flowers only and donations to the DLR Air Ambulance.
Funeral directors: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -