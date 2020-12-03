|
Mrs Margaret Vaughan New Whittington Mrs Margaret May Vaughan, of New Whittington, Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 79.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield, Margaret was a shopkeeper with her husband until retirement.
Her interests included dancing, socialising, bingo, spending time with family and holidays.
Margaret was predeceased by husband Ralph and daughter Diane. She leaves son Andrew, grandchildren Joshua and Katie.
The funeral service takes place on Monday December 7, 2020, St Bartholomew's Church, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, at 11am.
Funeral directors: Crowder & Alderson, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield (01246 273935).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Dec. 3, 2020