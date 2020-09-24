Home

Mrs Margaret Rose Whitworth Pinxton Manor Care Home Mrs Margaret Rose Whitworth, formerly of Hollingwood for over 60 years, has passed away at Pinxton Manor Care Home,
aged 87 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Margaret has been a local resident of South Normanton for 5 years.
Margaret worked as a Dinner Lady at Hollingwood Junior School for over 30 years.
She enjoyed listening to music, dancing and going on cruises with her late husband.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Desmond Whitworth. She leaves behind daughter Anne, one grandchild and three
great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held on Monday 28th September 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, The Old Chapel, Market Street, South Normanton, DE55 2AB,
01773 819848.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020
