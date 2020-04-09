Home

Margaret Wood Wensley Margaret Wood (née Mitchell) of Wensley passed away on 23 Mar 2020 aged 86, at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.
Margaret grew up in Clay Cross vicarage, and was educated at Tupton Hall school, Manchester University, and LSE.
Margaret worked as a social worker at Walton Hospital, with the Children's Society at Ernest Bailey House in Matlock, and at Redvers House in Sheffield. After retiring, she volunteered at Matlock Oxfam shop for many years.
Margaret was one of the characters of Wensley, bringing up a large family as well as playing a full part in the lives of the village, South Darley school, and St Mary's church. She loved singing with Bakewell Choral Society, and played the viola with Peak Chamber Orchestra, as well as walking all over the county. She leaves four children and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held later in the year. Enquiries: Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield (01246 221555).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Apr. 9, 2020
