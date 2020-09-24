|
|
|
Mrs Margery Newman Ashgate Mrs Margery Newman of Ashgate, Chesterfield has passed away at Springbank Care Home, aged 92 years.
After growing up in Bakewell, Margery has lived in Chesterfield since her marriage to
Harry 68 years ago.
A talented needlewoman
and cook, Margery loved dressmaking, embroidery, knitting and baking.
A committed Christian, Margery worshipped for many years at Holy Trinity Church, Newbold and latterly at St John's Walton.
She served the church and local community in many ways over the years including running a Mum's and Tots group, providing physiotherapy for a disabled child and generally being a good friend and neighbour. For many years she was part of a team preparing and sending medical aid parcels to a clinic in Uganda.
She leaves her husband Harry, daughter Pauline, son in law Kevin as well as granddaughters Lucy, Emily and Elizabeth,
two great grandchildren
and brother Harry.
The funeral services takes place on Thursday 24th September at 2.50pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral director: B Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA
Tel: 01246 232820
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 24, 2020