Mrs Maria Cataldo Brockwell Mrs Maria Cataldo, of Brockwell, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90.
Born in Montefalcione, near Avellino, Italy, she moved in 1954 to live in Bedford and spent the last 18 years living in Chesterfield. Maria worked in the hospital, as a cleaner, then was a school kitchen assistant, retiring in 1986.
She loved family holidays in Italy, baking, cooking, gardening. But most of all she loved being a wife, mum and grandma to her loving family, who love her and miss her greatly.
Maria leaves her husband Carmine, daughters Angela and Antonietta, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Carmela, Domenico, Roberto and great-grandchild Santino.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday December 2, 2020, Annunciation Church, Chesterfield, at 12 noon, followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (01246 232820).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 26, 2020