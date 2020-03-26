|
Mrs Maria Marchetta Shuttlewood Mrs Maria Addolorata Marchetta, of Shuttlewood, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 92.
Born in Italy and a resident of the Chesterfield area for over 60 years, Maria worked a Prew Smiths Hosiery factory, Bolsover for 15 years. She worked there until the birth of her first grandchild in late 1975.
In her early years in Italy she loved crochet and dressmaking. Her cooking skills were renowned and whoever happened to call would get an invite if food was on the table. She loved being surrounded by her family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After her husbands death she took comfort in bible reading, but loved socialising with family and friends.
Maria was predeceased by her husband Lorenzo, she leaves son Tony, daughter Lena, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Please contact funeral directors for details Stubbins & Hope Ltd, 55 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield (01246 823355).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 26, 2020