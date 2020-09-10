|
Mrs Marian Josephine Northard Mrs Marian Josephine Northard, formerly Ashgate Road, Chesterfield has passed away at Abbeydale Nursing Home, Derby, aged 91 years old.
Born in Bradford, Marian has been a local resident of Ashgate from 1970 - 2016.
Marian was a proud housewife.
She was devoted to her family and had unswerving support for her husbands successful career. She loved music, dancing, gardening, travelling and was an active member of the church community.
Marian was predeceased by her husband Mr John Henry Northard. She leaves behind her children Richard, Martin, Barbara and Victoria, eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Tuesday 15th September at the Church of the Annunciation, Spencer Street followed by interment at Boythorpe Cemetery.
Funeral Directors B Hattersley & Sons Funeral Directors,
211 Chatsworth Road,
Chesterfield, S40 2BA.
Tel: 01246 232820.
Published in Derbyshire Times on Sept. 10, 2020